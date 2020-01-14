Global  

LeBron still remembers his handshakes with his former teammates Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson 🤝💥

LeBron still remembers his handshakes with his former teammates Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson 🤝💥From Cleveland to LA, LeBron still knows the shakes 🏀🤝
Tweets about this

KiraGarner12

KiraGarner RT @LALInsiders: This dude LeBron still remembers those Cavs handshakes my god 2 days ago

KimBryanLeoni

Kim Bryan M. Leoni I'm still impressed by how LeBron remembers the different handshakes he has with all of the players he has played w… https://t.co/7aecPTCTux 2 days ago

BLCOfficial

Benjiano Clarknaldo Still remembers the handshakes... that's kind of beautiful. Tough not to appreciate Lebron's deeper qualities https://t.co/YkEnQs9Bn6 2 days ago

JamesKalomboiv

Tonton Jimmy LeBron still remembers his handshakes with Kevin Love and Tristan?? . How does he remember all this 😳 2 days ago

Eliota_Sapolu

fuimaono-sapolu RT @JagannathMrtn: LeBron still remembers his handshakes with Love & TT https://t.co/h3zvpScjRr 2 days ago

AnwarBlaq

Anwar bLaq 🕘 Wait, LeBron still remembers his handshakes with his former Cavs teammates??? #LakeShow #lakernation #LakersWin @Lakers 2 days ago

Simonella_typhi

𝘚𝘪𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘢 𝘵𝘺𝘱𝘩𝘪 Love seeing that LeBron still remembers the handshakes with his former teammates 2 days ago

JagannathMrtn

Jag LeBron still remembers his handshakes with Love & TT https://t.co/h3zvpScjRr 2 days ago

