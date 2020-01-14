Beyond Meat Stock Sizzling With McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Deals

Beyond Meat, the California-based purveyor of plant-based protein products has seen its stock rise nearly 65 percent since the beginning of the year, closing Tuesday at $117.05 after topping $130 in an intraday high.

The rise in stock value lines up with a series of high-profile deals announced with fast-food chains McDonald’s and Dunkin’, which will use Beyond products in their meals.