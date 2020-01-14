Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Beyond Meat Stock Sizzling With McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Deals

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:36s - Published < > Embed
Beyond Meat Stock Sizzling With McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Deals

Beyond Meat Stock Sizzling With McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Deals

Beyond Meat, the California-based purveyor of plant-based protein products has seen its stock rise nearly 65 percent since the beginning of the year, closing Tuesday at $117.05 after topping $130 in an intraday high.

The rise in stock value lines up with a series of high-profile deals announced with fast-food chains McDonald’s and Dunkin’, which will use Beyond products in their meals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.