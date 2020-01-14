Gulfport PD preparing for National Championship

- well tonight is the night the - tigers take on the tigers!- the national championship is- here and that means local l-s-u- fans will be out in full force- at sports books,bars, and - pubs to cheer on their team.- this also means police will be- right alongside these fans to - make sure the coast stays safe.- we spoke with gulfport police - and they say they plan on havin- additional officers out this- evening to patrol with the- game in mind.

- they want to remind everyone, n- matter the outcome of the - game if you decide to drink and- drive you're gonna take an l.

- - jason ducre:"we don't want them- drinking and driving.

That's th- key.

You- know if you have a friend that- is going to drink and drive,- take the keys.

Make sure- they get home safely.

Use your- communities ride sharing- services.

Just be mindful and - make good decisions and go- tigers!'- -