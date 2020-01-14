Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gulfport PD preparing for National Championship

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
Gulfport PD preparing for National Championship

Gulfport PD preparing for National Championship

The National Championship is here and that means local LSU fans will be out in full force at sports books, bars, and pubs to cheer on their team.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Gulfport PD preparing for National Championship

- well tonight is the night the - tigers take on the tigers!- the national championship is- here and that means local l-s-u- fans will be out in full force- at sports books,bars, and - pubs to cheer on their team.- this also means police will be- right alongside these fans to - make sure the coast stays safe.- we spoke with gulfport police - and they say they plan on havin- additional officers out this- evening to patrol with the- game in mind.

- they want to remind everyone, n- matter the outcome of the - game if you decide to drink and- drive you're gonna take an l.

- - jason ducre:"we don't want them- drinking and driving.

That's th- key.

You- know if you have a friend that- is going to drink and drive,- take the keys.

Make sure- they get home safely.

Use your- communities ride sharing- services.

Just be mindful and - make good decisions and go- tigers!'- -




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WXXV25

WXXV 25 The National Championship is here and that means local LSU fans will be out in full force at sports books, bars, an… https://t.co/EFeoneq5LU 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.