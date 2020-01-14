Marvel Studios' Black Widow movie - Legacy Featurette 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:30s - Published Marvel Studios' Black Widow movie - Legacy Featurette "We have to go back to where it all started." Watch this behind-the-scenes look with the cast of Marvel Studios' "Black Widow," in theaters May 1.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Scarlett Johansson's new look in and as Black Widow revealed Marvel Studios on Monday (local time) revealed a new look for Black Widow played by Scarlett...

Mid-Day - Published 12 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this