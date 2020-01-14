Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Marvel Studios' Black Widow movie - Legacy Featurette

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Marvel Studios' Black Widow movie - Legacy Featurette

Marvel Studios' Black Widow movie - Legacy Featurette

"We have to go back to where it all started." Watch this behind-the-scenes look with the cast of Marvel Studios' "Black Widow," in theaters May 1.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Scarlett Johansson's new look in and as Black Widow revealed

Marvel Studios on Monday (local time) revealed a new look for Black Widow played by Scarlett...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Legacy Of 'Black Widow' [Video]The Legacy Of 'Black Widow'

Scarlett Johansson breaks down the legacy of her character Black Widow and what fans can expect from the "Black Widow" movie.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:30Published

Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Legacy [Video]Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Legacy

Check out the official "Legacy" featurette for Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt and Robert Downey Jr.! Release Date:..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.