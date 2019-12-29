Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

State appeals court puts voter purge on hold

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
State appeals court puts voter purge on holdState appeals court puts voter purge on hold
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Wisconsin appeals court puts voter rolls purge on hold

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court on Tuesday put on hold an order to immediately...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Voter purge case back to court in battleground Wisconsin

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (AP) — The push to remove up to 209,000 registered voters from the polls in...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

rob11563

Robert M RT @JusticeNode: Breaking: Wisconsin appeals court puts conservative funded voter purge of 209,000 names from the state’s voter registratio… 1 minute ago

mywindsun

🔥 Hindsight Is 2020 #FeelTheBern 🔥 RT @sbauerAP: BREAKING Wisconsin Appeals Court grants stay, puts order on hold requiring state elections commission to remove up to 209,00… 13 minutes ago

fox47madison

FOX 47 Madison A Wisconsin appeals court has put on hold an order to immediately remove up to 209,000 names from the state’s voter… https://t.co/DWcAcwVbCH 41 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Court orders purge of state voter rolls [Video]Court orders purge of state voter rolls

The political panel discusses the effect of a court-ordered purge of voter lists of people who have changed addresses and haven't notified the state.

Credit: WISN     Duration: 05:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.