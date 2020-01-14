Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Student Shot Outside Bellaire High School In Houston-Area

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
Student Shot Outside Bellaire High School In Houston-Area

Student Shot Outside Bellaire High School In Houston-Area

Police near Houston are investigating after a student was shot outside of Bellaire High School around 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

HISD cancels classes at Bellaire High School after deadly shooting

This story is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's story and related video....
bizjournals - Published

Student shot at Texas high school; suspect still at large

A student was shot Tuesday at a high school in Texas and a suspect remained at large, local officials...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

asifskhan757

Asif Shahzad Khan RT @CBSDFW: #UPDATE: Suspect in custody for allegedly shooting, killing Bellaire High student outside school in Houston area. https://t.co/… 16 minutes ago

kizu91

Le Nam Giang A student died after being shot outside Bellaire High School Tuesday afternoon. The victim, reported to be a 16-yea… https://t.co/3AJiEMRHhZ 48 minutes ago

WTOC11

WTOC 11 Emergency crews were seen performing CPR as the student was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance outside Bellaire… https://t.co/0Z4W7IlAgD 3 hours ago

13PhotogWillie

Willie Dixon RT @ImJessicaWilley: BREAKING: The student who was shot at Bellaire HS has died, sources confirm. https://t.co/pji0arMG07 #abc13 3 hours ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW #UPDATE: Suspect in custody for allegedly shooting, killing Bellaire High student outside school in Houston area.… https://t.co/pADPeoRPWV 4 hours ago

WECPTV

WECP-TV Emergency crews were seen performing CPR as the student was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance outside Bellaire… https://t.co/63Jjr1ijqI 4 hours ago

WJHG_TV

WJHG-TV Emergency crews were seen performing CPR as the student was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance outside Bellaire… https://t.co/PCUZgw5kr7 4 hours ago

KTVOTV

KTVO Television Emergency crews were seen performing mergency crews were seen performing CPR as the student was carried on a stretc… https://t.co/O9zYegqugK 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Major changes to Buffalo high school football [Video]Major changes to Buffalo high school football

Major changes to Buffalo high school football

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:01Published

Student Accuses High School Basketball Coach of Touching Her, Making Inappropriate Comments [Video]Student Accuses High School Basketball Coach of Touching Her, Making Inappropriate Comments

The George Wythe High School basketball coach has been charged with one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.

Credit: WTVR     Duration: 01:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.