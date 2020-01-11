Global  

Democrats Prepare For Final Debate Before Iowa Caucus

Democrats Prepare For Final Debate Before Iowa CaucusIowa is the first state to vote for presidential candidates in 2020.
Eye Opener: A final debate before the Iowa caucus

Top Democratic candidates debate onstage tonight in Iowa, hoping to break a logjam in polls ahead of...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



President Trump Rallies in Milwaukee as Democrats Debate in Iowa [Video]President Trump Rallies in Milwaukee as Democrats Debate in Iowa

As Democrats prepare for their last debate before primary voting begins, President Donald Trump is in a nearby battleground state rallying his supporters.

Credit: WITI     Duration: 01:19Published

Who's onstage for the Iowa Democratic presidential debate [Video]Who's onstage for the Iowa Democratic presidential debate

Buckle up. The seventh Democratic presidential debate will be held on Tuesday, January 14 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:52Published

