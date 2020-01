Tuesday evening forecast

Stacey: ABSOLUTELY.WE HAD A RED FLAG WARNING HEREIN SOUTHERN FOR TODAY FOR HIGHFIRE DANGER AS WELL.WE HAVE MORE SNOW HEADED THISDIRECTION, ESPECIALLY FOR THEHIGH COUNTRY.FOR THE TIME BEING QUIETTONIGHT.38 DEGREES BY 7:00.34 BY 9:00 AND 33 BY 11:00 WITHMOSTLY CLEAR SKIES.THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE ATLOVELAND SKI AREA RIGHT NOW.BEAUTIFUL CONDITIONS.PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES TODAY AS THESNOW HAS MOVED OUT.CITY PARK BEAUTIFUL SUNSET THEREOFF INTO THE DISTANCE LOOKINGTOWARDS THE MOUNTAINS.CURRENT TEMPERATURES IN THEUPPER 30s AROUND DENVER.40s ACROSS THE EASTERN PLAINSAND 30s FROM ASPEN TO EAGLEINTO SEEM BOAT.RIGHT NOW AROUND THE CITY,48 DEGREES, DOWNTOWN, 52 INLITTLETON.48 FOR CASTLE ROCK.OUR CURRENT WIND GUSTS HAVE BEENBETWEEN 20 AND 40 MILES-PER-HOURHERE FOR THE METRO.64 FOR BERTHOUD PASS.HIGHER WIND GUSTS UP INTO THEFOOTHILLS AND THE MOUNTAINS THANWHAT WE HAVE HERE ACROSS THEFRONT RANGE.IT'S QUIET ACROSS THE STATERIGHT NOW.RED FLAG WARNING FOR SOUTHERNCOLORADO FOR TODAY HAS BEENLIFTED.OUR NEXT MOUNTAIN SNOW IS COMINGIN IN FROM THE WEST.WE HAVE ENERGY FROM THE SOUTH.THIS WILL BE A ONE-2 PUNCH AS WEHEAD IN TO THURSDAY AND FRIDAYWITH SNOWFALL FOR THE MOUNTAINS.24 FOR OUR OVERNIGHT LOWTONIGHT.20 FOR EASTERN COLORADO AND INTOTHE FOOTHILLS TEENS.48 FOR EVERGREEN AND 24 DOWNTOWNWITH CLEAR SKIES FOR THE DENVERMETRO AREA.WE WILL BE UP AROUND 50 DEGREESTOMORROW AFTERNOON.WE HIT 57 FOR HIGH HERE INDENVER TODAY.TOMORROW 50, SUNNY AND BREEZYFOR THE AFTERNOON ONCE AGAIN.25 MILE-PER-HOUR GUSTS AREPOSSIBLE.30s STEAMBOAT INTO TO EAGLE.TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 40sFOR AURORA AND BENNETT.45 FOR CASTLE ROCK.LOVELAND AT 47 DEGREES.THIS WILL BE BY 7:00 A.M.

ONTHURSDAY.NOTICE THE SNOW COMING UP UM--FROM THE SOUTH INTO TO COLORADOFROM TELLURIDE.NEXT BATCH OF SNOW COMES IN FROMTHE WEST.AS WE GO INTO THE WEEKEND, ITFALLS APART.HERE FOR THE FRONT RANGE IT WILLBE WINDY GOING INTO FRIDAY.FOR SATURDAY AND SUNDAY HIGHS INTHE MID 40s TO AROUND50 DEGREES.WE WILL HAVE 50s INTO MONDAYAND TUESDAY WITH PARTLY CLO