Players collapse and struggle with breathing as Australian Open is hit by bushfire smoke

Players collapse and struggle with breathing as Australian Open is hit by bushfire smoke

Players collapse and struggle with breathing as Australian Open is hit by bushfire smoke

Air quality in Melbourne is currently 'The Worst in the World', and it's affecting tennis players during qualifying for the Australian Open.
Recent related news from verified sources

Bushfire Smoke Causes Player To Forfeit Her Qualifying Match For Australian Open

Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic was trying to make the first round of the tournament set to open next...
NPR - Published

‘Health of players, fans and staff a priority’: Australian Open organisers on bushfire smoke


Indian Express - Published


Ali07291488

Ali RT @hudafark: ⁦@ScottMorrisonMP⁩ How good’s the international exposure! #ScottyfromMarketing Players collapse and struggle with breathing… 28 minutes ago

TimesSport

Times Sport Australian Open organisers have come under heavy criticism from players after deciding to go ahead with the first d… https://t.co/fscFSkxG9U 8 hours ago

MJCarty

Michael Carty Players collapse and struggle with breathing as Australian Open is hit by bushfire smoke (via Times) https://t.co/zarZPV8lBU 8 hours ago

thetimesscot

The Times Scotland Australian Open organisers have come under heavy criticism from players after deciding to go ahead with the first d… https://t.co/vxNuKO7Yma 12 hours ago

BennettHipp

Bennett Hipp Players collapse and struggle with breathing as Australian Open is hit by bushfire smoke - The Times https://t.co/ouwPEC1ac9 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian Open matches delayed by smoke [Video]Australian Open matches delayed by smoke

The Australian Open qualifying matches were delayed in Melbourne on Tuesday because of bushfire smoke. Questions have been raised about the poor air quality as bushfires continue raging across the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

'Health & wellbeing crucial at Aus Open' [Video]'Health & wellbeing crucial at Aus Open'

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley says the health and wellebing of all players, fans and staff involved at the Australian Open is of 'utmost importance' amid concerns over..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:53Published

