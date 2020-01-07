Players collapse and struggle with breathing as Australian Open is hit by bushfire smoke 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 01:03s - Published Players collapse and struggle with breathing as Australian Open is hit by bushfire smoke Air quality in Melbourne is currently 'The Worst in the World', and it's affecting tennis players during qualifying for the Australian Open.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Ali RT @hudafark: ⁦@ScottMorrisonMP⁩ How good’s the international exposure! #ScottyfromMarketing Players collapse and struggle with breathing… 28 minutes ago Times Sport Australian Open organisers have come under heavy criticism from players after deciding to go ahead with the first d… https://t.co/fscFSkxG9U 8 hours ago Michael Carty Players collapse and struggle with breathing as Australian Open is hit by bushfire smoke (via Times) https://t.co/zarZPV8lBU 8 hours ago The Times Scotland Australian Open organisers have come under heavy criticism from players after deciding to go ahead with the first d… https://t.co/vxNuKO7Yma 12 hours ago Bennett Hipp Players collapse and struggle with breathing as Australian Open is hit by bushfire smoke - The Times https://t.co/ouwPEC1ac9 13 hours ago