If Eriksen leaves he does so 'with his head up', Mourinho says

Jose Mourinho has told Christian Eriksen to leave Tottenham with his head held high amid reports of an imminent exit to Inter Milan.

The Denmark international’s Spurs career is definitely coming to an end, it is just a case of whether it will be this month or in the summer.

Mourinho said: "If his decision is to leave I think he has to leave with his head up, if he gives everything which is what he tries to do for the team."