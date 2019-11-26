Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Black Lightning S03E10 The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Black Lightning S03E10 The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn

Black Lightning S03E10 The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn

Black Lightning 3x10 "The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn" Season 3 Episode 10 Promo Trailer - LYNN’S TROUBLES BEGIN TO INTENSIFY – Jefferson (Cress Williams) navigates his new reality following the events of the Red Wave, and Lynn’s (Christine Adams) determination to save the meta kids deepens her troubles.

Meanwhile, Anissa/Blackbird (Nafessa Williams,) faces new challenges.

Lastly, Jennifer’s (China Anne McClain) bond with Brandon (guest star Jahking Guillory) begins to grow.

James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star.

Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee (#310).

Original airdate 1/20/2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

What2Vue

What2Vue The CW released Promotional Photos Of Black Lightning episode "The Book of Markovia – Chapter One: Blessings and Cu… https://t.co/U3ObRXJ4vr 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Black Lightning S03E09 The Book of Resistance Chapter Four Third Stone From the Sun [Video]Black Lightning S03E09 The Book of Resistance Chapter Four Third Stone From the Sun

Black Lightning 3x09 "The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Third Stone From the Sun" Season 3 Episode 9 Promo Trailer (Winter Finale) - WINTER FINALE - The Pierce family fears for Jennifer’s (China..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:20Published

Black Lightning S03E08 The Book of Resistance Chapter Three Pale Horse [Video]Black Lightning S03E08 The Book of Resistance Chapter Three Pale Horse

Black Lightning 3x08 "The Book of Resistance: Chapter Three: Pale Horse" Season 3 Episode 8 Promo trailer HD - RESISTANCE – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) goes up against the ASA. Meanwhile, Tobias..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.