Black Lightning S03E10 The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn 20 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:54s - Published Black Lightning S03E10 The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn Black Lightning 3x10 "The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn" Season 3 Episode 10 Promo Trailer - LYNN’S TROUBLES BEGIN TO INTENSIFY – Jefferson (Cress Williams) navigates his new reality following the events of the Red Wave, and Lynn’s (Christine Adams) determination to save the meta kids deepens her troubles. Meanwhile, Anissa/Blackbird (Nafessa Williams,) faces new challenges. Lastly, Jennifer’s (China Anne McClain) bond with Brandon (guest star Jahking Guillory) begins to grow. James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee (#310). Original airdate 1/20/2020.

