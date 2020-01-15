Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'She Was Just a Hero': California Deputy Hit, Killed by Car After Helping Pedestrian

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
'She Was Just a Hero': California Deputy Hit, Killed by Car After Helping Pedestrian

'She Was Just a Hero': California Deputy Hit, Killed by Car After Helping Pedestrian

The son of a Los Angeles sheriff's deputy who was killed by an oncoming car after she helped a senior citizen cross a street said she died how she lived: as a hero.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'She Was Just a Hero': California Deputy Hit, Killed by Car After Helping Pedestrian

WE'RE HEARING FROM THE COUPLEWE'RE HEARING FROM THE COUPLESHE HELPED AS WELL AS FROMSHE HELPED AS WELL AS FROMFRIENDS AND FAMILY MEMBERS.FRIENDS AND FAMILY MEMBERS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.