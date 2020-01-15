Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brian Gotter is tracking your evening forecast for Tuesday January 14

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
Brian Gotter is tracking your evening forecast for Tuesday January 14Pleasant weather is expected for tomorrow.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Brian Gotter is tracking your evening forecast for Tuesday January 14

ABSOLUTELY.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brian Gotter's 10pm Storm Team 4cast (1/14) [Video]Brian Gotter's 10pm Storm Team 4cast (1/14)

Tonight is cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 20s with a light wind. By morning, a weak storm system arrives with a light wintry mix of snow and drizzle. There could also be some freezing drizzle..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:55Published

Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast With Brian Hackney [Video]Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast With Brian Hackney

More rain returns by Thursday morning and again maybe on Saturday. Sunday's NFC Championship game in the South Bay should be dry. (1-14-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.