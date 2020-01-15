Global  

BlackRock takes tougher stance on climate change

BlackRock takes tougher stance on climate change

BlackRock takes tougher stance on climate change

BlackRock, the world&apos;s biggest investment manger, said it plans to step up efforts to tackle climate change in what CEO Larry Fink said would be a &quot;fundamental reshaping of finance.&quot; Conway G.

Gittens reports.
