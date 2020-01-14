Global  

Storm Brendan: Couple on school run capture waves crashing over cars on Southend seafront

Storm Brendan: Couple on school run capture waves crashing over cars on Southend seafront

Storm Brendan: Couple on school run capture waves crashing over cars on Southend seafront

Footage captured on Tuesday (January 14) shows huge waves crashing into Southend-on-sea's coastline as Storm Brendan continues to hit the country.
