Could Meghan's father testify against her in court?

The Duchess of Sussex’s father could testify against her in her legal battle with the Mail On Sunday after High Court documents revealed he forms part of the paper’s defence.

The paper and its parent company Associated Newspapers are accused of unlawfully publishing a letter from Meghan to Thomas Markle, but will argue it was justified because there is a “huge and legitimate” public interest in the “personal relationships” of members of the royal family.