Penn State Football Facing New Lawsuit Alleging Violent Hazing

WELL, PENN STATE ANDFOOTBALL COACH ARE FACING ANEW LAWSUIT THIS MORNING.THAT LAWSUIT FILED BY AFORMER PLAYER ALLEGEDLYVIOLENT HAZING."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTER JANCARABAO'S LIVE IN THE STUDIOWITH THE DETAILS.REPORTER: JIM AND JANELLE,THIS WAS A FEDERAL LAWSUITFILED BY FORMER PENN STATEFOOTBALL PLAYER ISAIAHHUMPHRIES.IN THE SUIT FORMER SAFETY SAIDHE WAS SUBJECTED TO VIOLENT,OVERTLY SEXUAL HAZING BY HISTEAMMATES AND, ACCORDING TOTHE COMPLAINT, WHEN HUMPHRIESCAME FORWARD COACH JAMESFRANKLIN IN THE ONLY IGNOREHIM BUT ALSO RETALIATED.PENN STATE FOOTBALL BACK INTHE HEADLINES TODAY AFTER AFORMER PLAYER FILED A FEDERALLAWSUIT CLAIMING HE WAS HAZEDDURING HIS WITHIN YEAR WITHTHE NITTANY LIONS.ACCORDING TO THE COMPLAINTFORMER SAFETY ISAIAH HUMPHRIESALLEGED HE AND OTHERUNDERCLASSMAN WERE SUBJECTEDTO INTENSE HAZING CLAIMINGSEVERAL TEAMMATES WOULDWRESTLE VICTIMS TO THE GROUNDAND SHOVE THEIR GENITALS INTHEIR FACE.HUMPHRIES SAYS ANOTHER THREATINVOLVED PLAYERS SAYING QUOTEI WILL SANDUSKY YOU,REFERENCING DISGRACED FORMERCOACH JERRY SANDUSKY.COACH JAMES FRANKLIN IS NAMEAS A DEFENDANT IN THE SUIT ANDFRANKLIN AND HIS COACHINGSTAFF IN THE ONLY IGNORED THEHAZING BUT RETALIATED WHENHUMPHRIES CAME FORWARD ANDESSENTIALLY FORCING HUMPHRIESFROM THE PROGRAM AND ALLEGEDLYSLANDERING HIM WHEN HE TRIEDTO TRANSFER.THE ALLEGATIONS HAVE SHOCKEDSTUDENTS ON PEN STATE'SCAMPUS.HERE AT PENN STATE WE HAVEA BAD HISTORY WITH THAT KINDOF THING.WE WILL TO HAVE WAIT TO GETMORE INFORMATION, STILL EARLTOY JUMP TOP ANY CONCLUSIONS.PENN STATE HAS A CULTURETHAT DOESN'T REALLY SUPPORTTHAT.WE'RE ALL ABOUT FUN HERE BUTIT IS AN ENVIRONMENT THAT ISWELCOMING, FRIENDLY.I'M SURPRISE TODD HEAR THATSOMEONE HAD A DISHEARTENINGEXPERIENCE UP HERE.REPORTER: PENN STATERELEASED A STATEMENT READINGIN PART QUOTE THE OF HIS ON OFSEXUAL MISCONDUCT PREVENTIONAND RESPONSE AND OFFICE OF THESTUDENT CONDUCT CARRIED OUTINVESTIGATIONS OF THEPLAINTIFF'S CLAIMS INDEPENDENTFROM INTER COLLEGIATEATHLETICS AND IN A DIGS, PENSTATE POLICE INVESTIGATEDRELATED ALLEGATIONS ANDFORWARDED RESULTS OF THATINVESTIGATION TO THE OFFICE OFTHE CENTER COUNTY DISTRICTATTORNEY.THE D.A.

REVIEWED THE CASE ANDDECIDE THAT HAD NO CHARGESWOULD BE PERSUED.HUMPHRIES WAS A MEMBER OF THEPEN STATE 2018 CLASS ANDTRANSFERRED TO CAL FOR 2019