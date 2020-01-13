Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Markets fret ahead of trade deal signing

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Markets fret ahead of trade deal signing

Markets fret ahead of trade deal signing

World stocks eased off record highs on Wednesday and U.S. and German bond yields slipped as euphoria over a Sino-U.S. trade deal was depleted by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying tariffs on Chinese goods would remain in place for now.

David Pollard reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Markets fret ahead of trade deal signing

Waiting - and watching.

Global markets were on pause on Wednesday (January 15) ahead of 2020's biggest diary date so far: the signing of a so-called Phase 1 U.S./China trade deal.

18 months of tariff conflict has hit hundreds of billions of dollars in goods, uprooted supply chains and slowed economic growth.

The deal means China will pledge to buy more U.S. products - agricultural, manufactured and energy - But does not tackle issues like subsidies.

Markets in the meantime were slipping off recent record highs.

Wall Street closed weaker on Tuesday (January 14).

Most Asian bourses ended around half a per cent or so down ... While Europe's STOXX 600 slipped into the red in early trade.

Baader Bank's Robert Halver.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) HEAD OF CAPITAL MARKET ANALYSIS AT BAADER BANK, ROBERT HALVER, SAYING: "The mood is good but everyone should be aware that there will be a little downturn at some point.

We have seen a lot of positive news and there is a point when the stock exchange says 'we'll let some air out." Steve Mnuchin helping keep a lid on gains.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary appeared to suggest ... That U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods would remain in place for now.

Oil prices slipped after the comments, bond prices and gold nudged higher .... As traders worries that global demand may not pick up quite so fast after all ... The trade war in truce perhaps, but peace not declared yet.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Breaking Down the Trade Deal: What's In the Phase One Deal Between the U.S. and China [Video]Breaking Down the Trade Deal: What's In the Phase One Deal Between the U.S. and China

Let's talk about the trade deal.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:04Published

How Investors Should Approach News Around Iran Protests and the Signing of the U.S.-China Trade Deal [Video]How Investors Should Approach News Around Iran Protests and the Signing of the U.S.-China Trade Deal

How can investors approach news around the Iran protests and the possible signing of a Phase One trade deal?

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.