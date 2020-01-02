Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Avenatti arrested in California

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Avenatti arrested in CaliforniaLife keeps getting hard for disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Feds arrest Avenatti during California Bar Association hearing

Attorney Michael Avenatti was arrested by Internal Revenue agents Tuesday during a break in a...
FOXNews.com - Published

Michael Avenatti Arrested Again While At California State Bar Hearing For Another Legal Matter

The attorney and Trump foe faces a slew of legal issues in New York and California
Daily Caller - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Avenatti Arrested in California [Video]Avenatti Arrested in California

Life keeps getting hard for disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti. The once celebrated attorney was arrested on Tuesday. He's been accused of violating the terms of his release from custody. Avenatti..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Nike Wants Its Execs To Steer Clear Of Michael Avenatti Trial [Video]Nike Wants Its Execs To Steer Clear Of Michael Avenatti Trial

Reuters reports Nike Inc is asking a judge, "Just Not Do It." The sportswear giant asked a judge to block Michael Avenatti from having five of its sports marketing officials testify at his criminal..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.