Vanessa Hudgens Has Split With Boyfriend Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler call it quits after nearly 9 years of dating

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): After almost nine years of dating, American actors Vanessa...
Vanessa Hudgens Hits the 'Bad Boys for Life' Red Carpet Solo After Split From Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens is smiling solo on the red carpet. The 31-year-old actress looked happy on the red...
VhudsUk

VhudsUk RT @nadizaputri: Still can't wrap up my head around with the fact that Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler split after 9 years 💔 51 minutes ago

nadizaputri

N Still can't wrap up my head around with the fact that Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler split after 9 years 💔 51 minutes ago

miacooper1746

Mia Cooper zac efron after he finds out vanessa hudgens split with austin butler https://t.co/rH8Qu4sh16 1 hour ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Vanessa Hudgens Blows Kisses & Slays In Stunning White Gown With High Slit After Austin Butler Split… https://t.co/8h1LRfEzAI 2 hours ago

rebeca_cps

Rebeca Prieto RT @emilianafj: give it a rest with the “love isn’t real😭💔” tweets about vanessa hudgens and austin butler, you know who split up before th… 3 hours ago

pizukot

marupok no more I'm sad with the Butler-Hudgens split after 9 years but I'm still shipping Zac and Vanessa for 2020. 5 hours ago

lifeofsab98

sabs Vanessa Hudgens and her man split up after 9 YEARS... that’s 3287 days of loving each other...and like, now it’s ov… https://t.co/vzG5WeQitU 7 hours ago

jewianne

july Vanessa Hudgens before her split with Austin Butler: https://t.co/JSMzrnBLfg 8 hours ago


Austin Butler And Vanessa Hudgens Split After Nine Years [Video]Austin Butler And Vanessa Hudgens Split After Nine Years

Vanessa Hudgen and Austin Butler separated after being in a relationship for nine years. According to Business Insider, fans of the couple were upset on Twitter over the breakup. While the couple met..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler split up [Video]Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler split up

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have gone their separate ways after almost nine years together.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:53Published

