The Triumphs and Trials of Famous Attorney Michael Avenatti 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:11s - Published The Triumphs and Trials of Famous Attorney Michael Avenatti From representing a pornstar against President Trump to exploring a 2020 White House bid himself, famous attorney Michael Avenatti finds himself in the spotlight over his own legal woes. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this