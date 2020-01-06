Global  

Dramatic moment minivan crashed injuring eight Britons on first day of holiday in Thailand

CCTV shows the terrifying moment eight Britons were injured in a horror minivan crash hours into the first day of their holiday in Thailand.

The group landed in Bangkok yesterday (January 14) before heading straight to the popular party resort of Pattaya on the east coast of the country.

But at 10.30am local time a rear left wheel of the silver minivan suddenly exploded sending the vehicle spinning out of control into a central barrier.

Four passengers were hurled from the vehicle into the road - miraculously without being hit by oncoming traffic.

While suitcases were flung from the open doors.

All eight tourists were taken to hospital with three being critically injured.

They were named today as Mohammad Waqas Younis, 30, Mujahid Biw Jamshaid, 34, Mohammad Ikrash Humayun, 34, Athshamm Aly, 36, Yaha Bashir, 35, Hasnat Ali, 42, and Wasim Ul Hassan, 33.

The driver, Thanakorn To-iam, 53, suffered injuries to his right leg and nose, and was taken to hospital.

Thanakorn told police he had picked up his passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport and was heading to tourist attractions in Pattaya.

He said when the van's rear left tyre exploded on the motorway, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and crash into the barricade.

Captain Nakhonrat Nontseelard from Pattaya Police said investigators had checked CCTV and examined the scene.

He added: ''The driver's evidence matches the CCTV which shows a sudden bursting of the wheel at the back of the vehicle causing the crash.

He was not speeding or driving dangerous, but we will check the vehicle to ensure it has the correct paperwork.''
