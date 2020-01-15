|
Airline boss Walsh condemns UK help for Flybe
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Airline boss Walsh condemns UK help for Flybe
The head of the British Airways parent company, IAG, has attacked a government-backed rescue of regional UK airline Flybe, calling it a blatant misuse of public funds.
Adam Reed reports.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Willie Walsh, head of the British Airways parent company, has attacked a government-backed rescue of...
Reuters India - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this