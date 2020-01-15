Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Airline boss Walsh condemns UK help for Flybe

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Airline boss Walsh condemns UK help for Flybe

Airline boss Walsh condemns UK help for Flybe

The head of the British Airways parent company, IAG, has attacked a government-backed rescue of regional UK airline Flybe, calling it a blatant misuse of public funds.

Adam Reed reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Airlines boss Walsh condemns UK help for Flybe

Willie Walsh, head of the British Airways parent company, has attacked a government-backed rescue of...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

HeathrowNo

No to Heathrow RT @bakerainlondon: “Walsh of British Airways-owner IAG criticized the government help for a privately-held company, saying the taxpayer wa… 5 hours ago

Spacexecadet

Alan RT @SpeedBird_NCL: Airlines boss Walsh condemns UK help for Flybe: https://t.co/vVynTOP8v7 #Aviation #Airline https://t.co/leIrUVOzKr 8 hours ago

bakerainlondon

bakera “Walsh of British Airways-owner IAG criticized the government help for a privately-held company, saying the taxpaye… https://t.co/MDdyEcjJNE 8 hours ago

SpeedBird_NCL

SpeedBird Airlines boss Walsh condemns UK help for Flybe: https://t.co/vVynTOP8v7 #Aviation #Airline https://t.co/leIrUVOzKr 8 hours ago

andyS_64

Always an EU Citizen, never a subject 🇪🇺 Tories accused of misuse of public funds by using taxpayer money to keep afloat Conservative donor owned and highly… https://t.co/rpdNXagdUB 9 hours ago

DemocracyMotion

Democracy In Motion Airlines boss Walsh condemns UK help for Flybe January 15, 2020 LONDON (Reuters) – Willie Walsh, head of the Brit… https://t.co/rCWWjCmKKp 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.