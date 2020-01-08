Global  

Tennis stars raise money for Australia fire relief

Tennis stars raise money for Australia fire relief

Tennis stars raise money for Australia fire relief

Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal among the stars who raise millions
Tennis stars raise money for Australia fire relief

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (JANUARY 15, 2020) (TENNIS AUSTRALIA - NO ARCHIVE.

NO RESALES) 1.

NO RESALES) 1.

ROD LAVER ARENA 2.

FANS IN CROWD HOLDING UP SIGN SAYING 'WE LOVE AUSTRALIA' 3.

SERENA WILLIAMS WALKS ON TO COURT 4.

SOUNDBITE (English) TENNIS PLAYER SERENA WILLIAMS SAYING WHEN ASKED WHY SHE IS SO TOUCHED BY WHAT HAS HAPPENED IN AUSTRALIA: "Yes 20 years it has been my home and I have had so many great matches on this court and this country, and that is why we are here tonight, to support and help out." 5.

VARIOUS OF PLAYERS WARMING UP, INCLUDING SERENA WILLIAMS, NOVAK DJOKOVIC, RAFAEL NADAL 6.

COIN TOSS FOR MATCH BETWEEN SERENA WILLIAMS, NOVAK DJOKOVIC, STEFANOS TSITSIPAS AND CAROLINE WOZNIACKI 7.

POINT IN MATCH WHICH NOVAK DJOKOVIC LOSES BY HITTING EASY VOLLEY INTO NET / DJOKOVIC BERATES HIMSELF / SERENA WILLIAMS LAUGHING STORY: Tennis stars played a charity match in Melbourne on Wednesday (January 15) to raise money for those affected by the Australian bush fires.

Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were among those who took to the court at Melbourne Park for an exhibition event.

All three will play in the Australian Open which begins next week.

Qualifying for the tournament has been disrupted by poor air quality in Melbourne as a result of bush fires which have been raging across the country, causing loss of life and hundreds of millions of dollars of damage.

(Production: Iain Axon)



