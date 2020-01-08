Tennis stars raise money for Australia fire relief

RESENDING WITH UPDATED RESTRICTIONS VIDEO SHOWS: FUNDRAISING EVENT FOR VICTIMS OF AUSTRALIAN BUSH FIRES / SOUNDBITE FROM SERENA WILLIAMS / POINT FROM MATCH FEATURING SERENA WILLIAMS AND NOVAK DJOKOVIC MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (JANUARY 15, 2020) (TENNIS AUSTRALIA - NO ARCHIVE.

SOUNDBITE (English) TENNIS PLAYER SERENA WILLIAMS SAYING WHEN ASKED WHY SHE IS SO TOUCHED BY WHAT HAS HAPPENED IN AUSTRALIA: "Yes 20 years it has been my home and I have had so many great matches on this court and this country, and that is why we are here tonight, to support and help out."

Tennis stars played a charity match in Melbourne on Wednesday (January 15) to raise money for those affected by the Australian bush fires.

Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were among those who took to the court at Melbourne Park for an exhibition event.

All three will play in the Australian Open which begins next week.

Qualifying for the tournament has been disrupted by poor air quality in Melbourne as a result of bush fires which have been raging across the country, causing loss of life and hundreds of millions of dollars of damage.

