Pelosi Names Impeachment Managers For Senate Trial

Pelosi Names Impeachment Managers For Senate Trial

Pelosi Names Impeachment Managers For Senate Trial

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the seven impeachment managers who will serve as prosecutors in the Senate trial of President Donald Trump.
News24.com | QUICK FIVE: Key questions answered ahead of Trump impeachment trial

Why has Pelosi delayed sending the articles of impeachment? What happens once the Senate gets them?
News24

BREAKING: Pelosi Reveals House Impeachment Managers to Take Part in Trump Senate Trial

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi named the impeachment managers who will participate in the Senate
Mediaite



Raw Video: Pelosi Names Impeachment Managers For Trump Senate Trial

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco named the seven impeachment managers for President Donald Trump's upcoming trial in the Senate, which includes Rep. Zoe Lofgren of San Jose.

CBS 5 SF KPIX

Nancy Pelosi on impeachment trial: 'We should have witnesses and documentation'

FRANCE 24 English

