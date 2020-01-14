Global  

Nik Wallenda Prepares To Tightrope Walk Over Volcano

Nik Wallenda Prepares To Tightrope Walk Over Volcano

Nik Wallenda Prepares To Tightrope Walk Over Volcano

Daredevil tightrope walker Nik Wallenda details his preparation for an 1,800-foot walk over the active Masaya Volcano in Masaya, Nicaragua, in March.
