Mark Hamill Announces He's Leaving Facebook Over Its Policies

Mark Hamill Announces He's Leaving Facebook Over Its Policies

Mark Hamill Announces He's Leaving Facebook Over Its Policies

Mark Hamill Announces He's Leaving Facebook Over Its Policies According to Luke Skywalker himself, the 'force' is not with Mark Zuckerberg.

In a Twitter post announcing his decision, Hamill called out the CEO, saying he puts profit over truth.

Mark Hamill, via Twitter Mark Hamill, via Twitter The social media platform has received heavy criticism for allowing ads that contain fake information.

Facebook has said it will get rid of heavily edited video and audio, otherwise known as "deep fakes." In terms of standard political ads, the company will continue to avoid fact-checking them.
