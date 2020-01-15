Late Night Hosts Joke About Warren-Sanders Feud 53 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:24s - Published Late Night Hosts Joke About Warren-Sanders Feud Late night television went in on the jokes surrounding the newest fight between Sen. Elizabeth Sanders and Sen. Bernie Sanders. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources How Joe Biden Benefits From Warren/Sanders Feud On Tuesday night, CNN held a Democratic Presidential debate. It was the last before the Iowa caucuses. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren sparred with each other. According to Business.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published 3 hours ago