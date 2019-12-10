Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kindhearted Filipino neighbours carry sick man on stretcher across river to hospital

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:25s - Published < > Embed
Kindhearted Filipino neighbours carry sick man on stretcher across river to hospital

Kindhearted Filipino neighbours carry sick man on stretcher across river to hospital

This is the moment a patient was carried by his neighbours across the raging river so that he could get to the hospital on Christmas day (December 25).

Quillion Rosas, 63, suffered from a stroke on the eve of Christmas while he slept.

His wife was alarmed when he refused to wake up while snoring loudly on Christmas morning.

The local health workers of San Fernando, Romblon gave Quillion first aid treatment but decided that the old man be admitted to a hospital facility.

However, the river in their town has overflowed due to typhoon Phanfone which made it difficult for vehicles to pass.

Despite the danger, Quillion's neighbours volunteered to carry him across the raging river where a vehicle is waiting to transport the old man to the city hospital.

A community nurse who refused to be identified said that she hopes for better infrastructures in the area to prevent these incidents in the future.

She said: "It was not the first time that they had to do that to a neighbour.

There are good men in this town who are willing to volunteer, but I don't think it is right that they are exposed to such dangerous situations." Typhoon Phanfone is a strong tropical cyclone that traversed the country on Christmas eve and Christmas day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

$5,600 bill for small infection on finger shocks Sebastian man [Video]$5,600 bill for small infection on finger shocks Sebastian man

Sebastian River Medical Center billed Collins’ insurance $5,612, including $2,158 for an x-ray of his finger. The hospital charged his insurance $2,476 for the use of the ER room.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 03:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.