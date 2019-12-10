Kindhearted Filipino neighbours carry sick man on stretcher across river to hospital

This is the moment a patient was carried by his neighbours across the raging river so that he could get to the hospital on Christmas day (December 25).

Quillion Rosas, 63, suffered from a stroke on the eve of Christmas while he slept.

His wife was alarmed when he refused to wake up while snoring loudly on Christmas morning.

The local health workers of San Fernando, Romblon gave Quillion first aid treatment but decided that the old man be admitted to a hospital facility.

However, the river in their town has overflowed due to typhoon Phanfone which made it difficult for vehicles to pass.

Despite the danger, Quillion's neighbours volunteered to carry him across the raging river where a vehicle is waiting to transport the old man to the city hospital.

A community nurse who refused to be identified said that she hopes for better infrastructures in the area to prevent these incidents in the future.

She said: "It was not the first time that they had to do that to a neighbour.

There are good men in this town who are willing to volunteer, but I don't think it is right that they are exposed to such dangerous situations." Typhoon Phanfone is a strong tropical cyclone that traversed the country on Christmas eve and Christmas day.