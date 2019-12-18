Global  

Amazon Lifts Ban on FedEx Ground Delivery for Third-Party Sellers

Third-party sellers on Amazon can now use FedEx Ground shipping for Prime order deliveries again.

Right before the holidays the company banned sellers from using the delivery service over performance issues.
