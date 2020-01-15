Amazon to Invest $1 Billion in India’s Businesses

Amit Agarwal, the head of Amazon India

Amazon will reportedly put $1 billion towards small and medium-sized businesses in India in an effort to help the country come online.

The money will be released in increments over the span of the next five years.

Jeff Bezos, via statement Bezos wants to “use Amazon’s footprint” to increase the “prosperity of India” by $10 billion.

Jeff Bezos, via statement He hopes his initiative will help solidify the “important alliance” between the United States and India.

Jeff Bezos, via statement According to a report by Nasscom and PwC India, India’s e-commerce market is expected to grow to $150 billion in the coming years.