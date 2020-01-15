Amazon to Invest $1 Billion in India’s Businesses
Amazon to Invest $1 Billion
in India’s Businesses Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Amit Agarwal, the head of
Amazon India, recently announced the company’s
intent to invest in India’s operations.
Amazon will reportedly put $1 billion towards
small and medium-sized businesses in India in
an effort to help the country come online.
The money will be released
in increments over the span
of the next five years.
Jeff Bezos,
via statement Bezos wants to “use Amazon’s footprint” to
increase the “prosperity of India” by $10 billion.
Jeff Bezos,
via statement He hopes his initiative will help
solidify the “important alliance”
between the United States and India.
Jeff Bezos,
via statement According to a report by Nasscom
and PwC India, India’s e-commerce
market is expected to grow to
$150 billion in the coming years.