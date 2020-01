House votes to send articles of impeachment to Senate

WE START WITH BREAKING NEWS...THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVESVOTED JUST MOMENTS AGO TOSEND IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES TO THESENATE INPRESIDENT TRUMP'S TRIAL.THE VOTE WAS 228 TO 193 IN FAVOROF SENDING THEARTICLES OF IMPEACHEMENT TO THESENATE.

OF COURSE PRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP WAS IMPEACHEDLAST MONTH BY THE HOUSE OVER THEUKRAINE SCANDAL.KERN COUNTY CONGRESSMAN KEVINMCCARTHY TAKING AIM ATSPEAKER PELOSI DURING HIS TIMESPEAKING ON THE FLOOR BEFORETHE VOTE.THE IMPEACHMENT MANAGERS INCLUDEINTELLIGENCE CHAIRMAN ADAMSCHIFF OF CALIFORNIA...JUDICIARY CHAIRMAN JERRY NADLEROF NEW YORK... HAKEEMJEFFRIES OF NEW YORK... ZOELOFGREN OF CALIFORNIA... VALDEMINGS OF FLORIDA... JASON CROWOF COLORADO ANDSYLVIA GARCIA OF TEXAS.SCHIFF -- WHO LED THE HOUSE'SUKRAINE INVESTIGATION --WILL SERVE AS LEAD IMPEACHMENTMANAGER."THIS IS NOT A MOMENT THIS BODYSHOULD BE PROUD OF.AS SPEAKER PELOSI LIKES TOSAY... LET'SUSE THIS AS A TEACHABLE MOMENT.