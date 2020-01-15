Kanye West wants to 'break class system' with fashion

Kanye West wants to 'break class system' with fashion He believes "artists" can take something small and build them into something much bigger with "energy and ingenuity".

Speaking to Lala magazine in an extract obtained by Complex, he said: Speaking to Lala magazine in an extract obtained by Complex, he said: Kanye always wanted his clothes to be more than just "merch" and was frustrated when he was advised to start with T-shirts and work his way from there but quickly came to realise that was the right approach.

Speaking to Lala magazine in an extract obtained by Complex, he said: