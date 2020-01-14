Global  

Dave Chappelle Endorses Andrew Yang for President

Chappelle has officially joined the “Yang Gang.”.

The comedy legend announced his presidential endorsement on Tuesday.

Telling fans he’d be supporting the entrepreneur.

Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to the #yanggang.

You are the best.

Let’s do this for our kids, Andrew Yang, via Twitter .

Chappelle will also be performing two stand-up shows in support of Yang later this month.

Both shows will take place in South Carolina.

Dave is one of the most important voices in our country today and I’m thrilled he has thrown his support behind this campaign, Andrew Yang's Campaign, via Statement
