Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Gordon Ramsay to front new BBC One competition series

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Gordon Ramsay to front new BBC One competition series

Gordon Ramsay to front new BBC One competition series

TV chef Gordon Ramsay is set to front a new BBC One competition series, 'Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gordon Ramsay launches new Apprentice-style BBC cooking show and needs Birmingham people to apply

The new BBC One cookery contest has been branded a culinary 'Apprentice' in some reports today
Tamworth Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Historic Neir's Tavern Will Stay Open Thanks To Help From The City [Video]Historic Neir's Tavern Will Stay Open Thanks To Help From The City

The city has stepped in to save one of the oldest bars in New York City; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published

Cheer Trailer - Netflix [Video]Cheer Trailer - Netflix

Cheer - Official Trailer - Netflix The stakes on the mat are high, but for these cheerleaders, the only thing more brutal than their workouts and more exceptional than their performances are the..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.