2019 Was Second-Hottest Year On Record, Capping Off Hottest Decade

2019 Was Second-Hottest Year On Record, Capping Off Hottest DecadeIncreased carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases are the main culprit.
EU claims 2019 as second hottest year on record

EU claims 2019 as second hottest year on recordThe European Union's climate monitoring service said Wednesday 2019 was the second hottest year on...
WorldNews - Published

2019 was the second-hottest year on record

2019 was the second-hottest year on recordCHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images 2019 was the second-hottest year ever recorded, NASA, NOAA,...
The Verge - Published


milaola1

milaola RT @abcnews: 'We can raise a red flag now': 2019 the second-hottest year on record for Earth says WMO https://t.co/DEwpLJwxJT 5 seconds ago

motherearthbot

Mother Nature Bot RT @WMO: WMO confirms that 2019 is 2nd warmest year on record, based on consolidated data from @NASAGISS, @NOAA, @metoffice, @CopernicusECM… 11 seconds ago

HayleeScience

Haylee14 RT @WIREDScience: It's official: 2019 was the second warmest year on record. Since record-keeping began in 1880, only 2016 has been warmer.… 12 seconds ago

blackla62213186

@blacklash RT @DeSmogBlog: Overall, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is now the highest level in human history and probably has not been… 19 seconds ago

Shiluigi

Shiánte🕳 RT @NASAEarth: 2019 was the second hottest 🌡 year and the last decade was the warmest decade on record. The global average temperature was… 29 seconds ago

daramoraless

Dara RT @nowthisnews: CLIMATE CRISIS: The past decade was the hottest ever recorded on the planet, according to new U.S. government data, and 20… 43 seconds ago

CubaRaglanGuy

James Renwick RT @UNSWCanberra: 2019 was the second hottest year on record, capping the warmest ever decade, Bloomberg reports. #UNSWCBR climate scientis… 1 minute ago

Alex_Dix

Alexis Dix RT @Newsy: Last year was the second-hottest year ever recorded. 2010-2019 was the hottest decade since at least 1880, when modern recordke… 1 minute ago


Ocean Temperatures Hit Record Highs [Video]Ocean Temperatures Hit Record Highs

Ocean Temperatures Hit Record Highs Conducted by several teams of scientists, the analysis of the world's oceans was published in journal 'Advances In Atmospheric Sciences.' It found that in the..

Climate Researchers Find 2019 was Likely the Second-Hottest Month Ever Recorded [Video]Climate Researchers Find 2019 was Likely the Second-Hottest Month Ever Recorded

The trend of extreme weather this century continued, with scientists saying 2019 was the second hottest year on record. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

