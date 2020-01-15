Global  

FAA Investigates Delta Fuel Dump With Sickened Dozens Of LA Students, Staff

All Los Angeles Unified School District campuses which were impacted by Tuesday’s jet fuel dump were open Wednesday.

Greg Mills reports.
Students Returning to School as FAA Investigates Delta Flight That Dropped Fuel on Way to LAX [Video]Students Returning to School as FAA Investigates Delta Flight That Dropped Fuel on Way to LAX

Federal officials are investigating after a Delta Air Lines plane returning to Los Angeles International Airport dumped jet fuel on nearby schools, dousing dozens of people.

Duration: 02:28

Delta aircraft dumps fuel on school before landing at LAX [Video]Delta aircraft dumps fuel on school before landing at LAX

LOS ANGELES — Delta Airlines Flight 89 was enroute to Shanghai from Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday when the plane experienced an engine issue shortly after takeoff. The plane then..

Duration: 01:22

