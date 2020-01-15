Lawmakers react to Hogan's budget proposal

BUDGET PLANS.... ...NOW LAWMAKERS HAVE THE PLAN AND WILLSPEND THE NEXT 3 MONTHS COMINGTO AN AGREEMENT.

ANENTHUSIASTIC EDUCATION BUDGETPUT FORTH BY DEMOCRATS ANDMONEY TO COMBAT CRIME WILL BEON THE FOREFRONT THIS YEAR INANNAPOLIS.

WMAR 2 NEWS'S DONHARRISON TALKED WILEGISLATIVE LEADERS TODAY.nats Track: Governor Hogan metwith legislative leaders thismorning to unveil his budget.It's a 47.9 billion dollarbudget that addresses crime,infrastructure and the KirwanCommission recommendations.Sot: The real works startsnow.

The budget committeeswill ask the hard questionsand make sure that we areprotecting Marylander'svalues.

Track: Newly elected,president of the senate, BillFerguson was at the breakfastmeeting and has begun lookingover this massive document.Governor Hogan says in lightof the recent multiple arrestsfrom the Baltimore city Mayorto Maryland law maker, thegovernor wants to make surethe money is being usedproperly.

One of the largestbudget increases comes fromthe multi billion dollareducation bill proposed bydemocrats that has yet to bedetermined how it will befunded.

Sot: The state shouldnot and can not however simpleincrease 33 billion in newspending that we do not havewithout any plan whatsoeverabout where the funding isgoing to come from.

Track: Thegovernor stated his number oneissue is crime.

Many of theproblems stemming from the outof control crime levelBaltimore City has experiencedin recent years.

The feelingfrom those at the meeting weregenerally positive yetPresident of the SenateFerguson caution this might bea difficult process.Sot:(Ferguson) I think movingforward we're gonna reallyhave to ask some toughquestions about what kind ofstate we are and whether weare going to make the realinvestments in our educationsystem, our transportationsystem and climate policies toreally make sure we win thefuture.

Sot:(Ferguson)Hopefully this budget gets usclose but, there are sometough conversations ahead.stand Up: Of the nearly 48billion dollar budget 83% ofit is mandated, that means thegovernor and the legislatureonly have 17% of the budgetthey can negotiate.

InAnnapolis,