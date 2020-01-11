Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Jersey Father Surprises Twins After Returning Home From 11-Month Deployment

New Jersey Father Surprises Twins After Returning Home From 11-Month Deployment

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
New Jersey Father Surprises Twins After Returning Home From 11-Month Deployment

New Jersey Father Surprises Twins After Returning Home From 11-Month Deployment

It's a reunion almost a year in the making -- a New Jersey father returned home from deployment Wednesday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Quick Response Helps Save Man After Heart Attack On NJ Slopes [Video]Quick Response Helps Save Man After Heart Attack On NJ Slopes

A father who suffered a heart attack on a ski slope in New Jersey is on the mend.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:47Published

Investigation Continues Into Deaths Of 2-Month-Old Twins At Queens Homeless Shelter [Video]Investigation Continues Into Deaths Of 2-Month-Old Twins At Queens Homeless Shelter

The father told detectives he put the boy and girl in a crib to take a nap around noon Friday at the Landing Hotel in East Elmhurst. 

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.