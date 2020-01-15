Carpathian Public Broadcasting CPB SPORTS Golden Knights fire head coach Gerard Gallant https://t.co/tcnKVTkotN 1 hour ago

BlackHawk Grim Reaper🧟‍♂️🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 RT @whatifwhynot: The #Blackhawks' 35-year-old head coach Jeremy Colliton is now the 16th longest-tenured coach in the league. Sheesh. ==>… 1 hour ago

GHofmar Golden Knights fire head coach Gerard Gallant https://t.co/ermmmcaTsd 1 hour ago

Steve Davis The #Blackhawks' 35-year-old head coach Jeremy Colliton is now the 16th longest-tenured coach in the league. Sheesh… https://t.co/AtCN2Rumss 1 hour ago

Kenny Wade Golden Knights fire head coach Gerard Gallant https://t.co/RILwtTZpuv #SanJoseSharks https://t.co/WyQlpxOOeU https://t.co/Y9GZEAyqUh 2 hours ago

AJ Truitt RT @NHLonNBCSports: Peter DeBoer has been hired as the new head coach of the Golden Knights. https://t.co/VqfZTkRU5n 2 hours ago

DangerDomenick @_alyssa_hope @reesey275 @GoldenKnights @SanJoseSharks The Vegas Golden Knights have decided to fire Head Coa… https://t.co/36II6SwOKo 2 hours ago