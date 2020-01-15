Global  

Phase 1 Of New Trade Deal Between US And China Has Been Signed

Phase 1 Of New Trade Deal Between US And China Has Been SignedCBS4's Debra Alfarone reports from the White House.
CTA Praises China ‘Deal One’ – Urges Further Progress to End Tariffs

CTA Praises China ‘Deal One’ – Urges Further Progress to End TariffsARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The following statement is attributed to Gary Shapiro, president and...
Business Wire - Published

Retailers Welcome Phase One Trade Deal With China But Say Remaining Tariffs Must End

Retailers Welcome Phase One Trade Deal With China But Say Remaining Tariffs Must EndWASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Retail Federation today welcomed the signing of a “phase...
Business Wire - Published Also reported by •TIMEIndiaTimes



Trade__Talks

Trade Talks 🎧 Podcast RT @Trade__Talks: US-China Phase One Deal. Going to take A LOT of coffee (and TEA!) to get us through the TEXT of the agreement. Let's.… 1 minute ago

RudyMun02999328

Rudy Munoz 🇺🇸 Republican 🇺🇸 Maga and Kag 🇺🇸 RT @SenatorFischer: I’m heading to the @WhiteHouse to join @realDonaldTrump as he signs the first phase of a trade deal between the United… 1 minute ago

user239956

Charles Shannon RT @SenatorWicker: The first phase of President @realDonaldTrump's trade deal with China is a big step forward for commerce between our nat… 3 minutes ago

Squish69

Squish RT @LeoVaradkar: The next phase of Brexit will be just as tough as the last. Securing a good trade deal between the EU and the U.K. will b… 4 minutes ago

jarvisdavidw

Miles to Go RT @AIisTheFuture: The signing ceremony of the US-China ‘Phase 1’ Trade deal again shows the stark differences in culture and personality b… 8 minutes ago

DrKornFlake

KatPhish RT @johnrobertsFox: Historic moment at the ⁦@WhiteHouse⁩ - ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ and Liu He signing landmark phase 1 trade deal between the US… 10 minutes ago

sethia_b

B Sethia 🇮🇳 US & China sign ‘phase one’ trade deal to ease global economic tensions The first part of a broader trade agreemen… https://t.co/rP60tCX0P1 13 minutes ago

DebraRoper11

Debra Roper RT @CongPalazzo: .@realDonaldTrump signed Phase One of the trade agreement between the United States and China today. The deal puts an end… 15 minutes ago


Trump's New Trade Deal Includes China's Shopping List For U.S. Goods [Video]Trump's New Trade Deal Includes China's Shopping List For U.S. Goods

President Trump&apos;s newly signed trade deal with China hinges on the country&apos;s ability to buy large amounts of U.S. products.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

U.S., China sign 'Phase 1' trade deal, but holes remain [Video]U.S., China sign 'Phase 1' trade deal, but holes remain

The U.S. and China signed an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. products, but will leave a number of sore spots unresolved. Lisa..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:45Published

