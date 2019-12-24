Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Patrick Kane sets up Alex DeBrincat for the power-play goal

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Patrick Kane sets up Alex DeBrincat for the power-play goal

Patrick Kane sets up Alex DeBrincat for the power-play goal

Patrick Kane gets the primary assist on Alex DeBrincat's power-play goal, putting him two points away from 1,000 NHL points
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

agonisti

Agonisti RT @HockeyDaily365: Patrick Kane sets up Alex DeBrincat for a power play tally! #Blackhawks https://t.co/WrMi17a07n 3 days ago

HockeyDaily365

Hockey Daily 365 Patrick Kane sets up Alex DeBrincat for a power play tally! #Blackhawks https://t.co/WrMi17a07n 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tampa Bay Lightning score 3 power-play goals in 6-1 rout of Florida Panthers [Video]Tampa Bay Lightning score 3 power-play goals in 6-1 rout of Florida Panthers

The Tampa Bay Lightning got off to a good start in a stretch of six consecutive games against division opponents. Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist, Brayden Point had a four-point game and the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.