Virginia Gov. Northam Declares State Of Emergency, Says Threats Of Violence Possible At State Capitol

Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency ahead of Monday's demonstration at the Virginia State Capitol.
Recent related news from verified sources

Northam declares state of emergency ahead of gun rally

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that he was declaring a state...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com•NPR


AP EXCLUSIVE: Northam to ban guns from Capitol grounds

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Fearing a repeat of the deadly violence that engulfed Charlottesville more...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Recent related videos from verified sources

Virginia Governor to Ban Guns from Capitol Grounds Ahead of Rally: We Don`t Want Another Charlottesville [Video]Virginia Governor to Ban Guns from Capitol Grounds Ahead of Rally: We Don`t Want Another Charlottesville

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will declare a temporary emergency ban on all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square Friday through Tuesday ahead of a massive rally planned next week over gun rights.

Credit: WTVR     Duration: 02:09Published

Warning of 'serious threats' Virginia governor bans weapons at gun-rights rally [Video]Warning of 'serious threats' Virginia governor bans weapons at gun-rights rally

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Wednesday said he would ban all firearms and other weapons around the state capitol building this weekend, ahead of a major gun-rights demonstration expected to draw..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:41Published

