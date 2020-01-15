Global  

Gerard Gallant no longer head coach for Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced changes to the team’s coaching staff on Wednesday: Gerard Gallant and Mike Kelly have been relieved of their coaching duties and Peter DeBoer has been named head coach.
