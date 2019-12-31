Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi Posters, SRK INSULTED For CAB, Janhvi Praises Deepika | Top 10 News

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 04:21s - Published < > Embed
Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi Posters, SRK INSULTED For CAB, Janhvi Praises Deepika | Top 10 News

Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi Posters, SRK INSULTED For CAB, Janhvi Praises Deepika | Top 10 News

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi First Look, Shah Rukh Khan insulted by protestors for not reacting to CAA/NRC and Deepika Praised By Janhvi Kapoor are amongst the top 10 news of the day.

Watch video.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Anuj_dvn

Anuj Ali RT @etimes: Here's what @karanjohar wrote to praise @aliaa08's #GangubaiKathiawadi posters https://t.co/wbcIcYyyDz 3 minutes ago

varia_mylove

❤ Varia Forever ˢᵗʳᵉᵉᵗ ᵈᵃⁿᶜᵉʳ RT @firstpost: #GangubaiKathiawadi @aliaa08's maiden collaboration with #SanjayLeelaBhansali will release on 11 September https://t.co/MdnD… 4 hours ago

YazdJBilimoria

Yazdgerd J Bilimoria Alia Bhatt looks like a force of nature in first look posters of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi https://t.co/pPPwH3pinx 5 hours ago

IndiaTVShowbiz

IndiaTV ShowBiz #ICYMI | Gangubai Kathiawadi makers released two first look posters featuring Alia Bhatt on Wednesday, and fans can… https://t.co/88H6dilwEC 5 hours ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English Looks intriguing! 🤔 #AliaBhatt #GangubaiKathiawadiFirstLook https://t.co/y8illcgag0 7 hours ago

etimes

ETimes Here's what @karanjohar wrote to praise @aliaa08's #GangubaiKathiawadi posters https://t.co/wbcIcYyyDz 8 hours ago

eRocketNews

Rocket News After Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others, Karan Johar is all praises Alia Bhatt’s first look posters of ‘Ga… https://t.co/pk4Zy2MmAy 11 hours ago

abhi8455

Abhi Srivastav The first look posters of Gangubai Kathiawadi were released today. Alia Bhatt turns Mafia Queen for the film direct… https://t.co/xOQNUrW972 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ranbir PROTECTS Alia, Deepika CRYING With Laxmi, Siddhant INSULTS Ananya | Top 10 News [Video]Ranbir PROTECTS Alia, Deepika CRYING With Laxmi, Siddhant INSULTS Ananya | Top 10 News

Deepika Padukone,Laxmi Agarwal gets emotional during the song launch of Chhapaak, Siddhant Chaturvedi has this epic reaction for Ananya Panday's nepotism comment and many more are the top 10 news.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:58Published

Salman Niece Ayat’s 1st Pictures, Ranveer Shops For Deepika, Deepika Praises Kangana | Top 10 News [Video]Salman Niece Ayat’s 1st Pictures, Ranveer Shops For Deepika, Deepika Praises Kangana | Top 10 News

Salman’s Niece Ayat Sharma’s FIRST Pictures Out, Ranveer Goes Shopping For Deepika, Kangana Praised By Deepika are amongst the top 10 news of the day. Watch the video.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 04:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.