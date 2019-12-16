Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Court Releases New Evidence In College Admissions Cheating Scandal

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:44s - Published < > Embed
Court Releases New Evidence In College Admissions Cheating Scandal

Court Releases New Evidence In College Admissions Cheating Scandal

Prosecutors Wednesday released emails and conversations between Mossimo Gianulli, Lori Loughlin and Rick Singer, the mastermind of the college admissions cheating scandal, shedding new light on the alleged scheme.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

13-Year-Old Charged In Murder Of Tessa Majors Faces Judge [Video]13-Year-Old Charged In Murder Of Tessa Majors Faces Judge

The 13-year-old charged in the murder of Tessa Majors faced a judge in family court Tuesday, and the judge found there was enough evidence to hold the teenager until trial; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:24Published

Lori Loughlin Accuses Federal Prosecutors Of Withholding Evidence [Video]Lori Loughlin Accuses Federal Prosecutors Of Withholding Evidence

Loughlin and her husband are facing charges including bribery and mail fraud in connection with the college admissions scandal.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.