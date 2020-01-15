Global  

Russian Government resigns as Putin proposes power extension

Russian Government resigns as Putin proposes power extension

Russian Government resigns as Putin proposes power extension

The extraordinary resignation of the entire Russian government was announced by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday.
