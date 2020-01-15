Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's lawyer Hironaka resigns

Japanese attorneys representing Carlos Ghosn, including lead lawyer Junichiro Hironaka, quit on Thursday following the former Nissan chief's flight to Lebanon from Japan, where he had been fighting financial misconduct charges.



