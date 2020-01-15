Global  

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's lawyer Hironaka resigns

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's lawyer Hironaka resigns

Japanese attorneys representing Carlos Ghosn, including lead lawyer Junichiro Hironaka, quit on Thursday following the former Nissan chief&apos;s flight to Lebanon from Japan, where he had been fighting financial misconduct charges.

Ciara Lee reports.
