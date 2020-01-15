Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's lawyer Hironaka resigns
Japanese attorneys representing Carlos Ghosn, including lead lawyer Junichiro Hironaka, quit on Thursday following the former Nissan chief's flight to Lebanon from Japan, where he had been fighting financial misconduct charges.
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, speaking in Beirut after his dramatic escape from Japanese justice, says that the French ambassador had warned him shortly after his arrest that his own company was..