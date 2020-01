China-backed Pak bid to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC foiled again|OneIndia News

PAKISTAN'S KASHMIR RANT SILENCED ONCE AGAIN...THIS TIME BY ATLEAST 14 COUNTRIES!

PAKISTAN'S BID TO RAISE THE KASHMIR ISSUE AT THE UNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL WAS FOILED AS MOST MEMBERS OF THE WORLD BODY DECLARED THAT IT WASN'T THE APPROPRIATE PLACE TO DISCUSS THE ISSUE.

BUT IT WAS PAKISTAN'S ALL-WEATHER ALLY CHINA THAT MADE THE FRESH PITCH TO RAISE THE KASHMIR ISSUE UNDER OTHER MATTERS DURING CLOSED CONSULTATIONS EARLIER ON WEDNESDAY.

SLAMMING THE MOVE, INDIA ASKED ISLAMABAD TO FOCUS ON ADDRESSING ISSUES LIKE SHELTERING TERRORISTS TO IMPROVE RELATIONS WITH NEW DELHI.