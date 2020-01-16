Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

United Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Newark Airport

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
United Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Newark Airport

United Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Newark Airport

A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport last night because of a possible engine problem.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Newark after engine problem following takeoff

A United Airlines flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to Los Angeles was forced to...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

15MinuteNews

15 Minute News United Airlines flight out of Newark suffers apparent engine fire, makes emergency landing https://t.co/YXdkhzCPEi #News 1 minute ago

RED_Chevy

Chevy 4 Short If for no other reason, keep those window shades open especially if you are seated by the wings. Glad everyone's sa… https://t.co/214IfmZW4I 5 minutes ago

ZgaParts

ZGA AIRCRAFT PARTS United Airlines flight out of Newark suffers apparent engine fire, makes emergency landing https://t.co/dS3vQj52dR via @nypost 6 minutes ago

MedicalQuack

MedicalQuack RT @nypost: United Airlines flight out of Newark suffers apparent engine fire, makes emergency landing… https://t.co/A9T7dFdSm8 6 minutes ago

ZgaParts

ZGA AIRCRAFT PARTS United flight makes emergency landing at Newark after wing flames https://t.co/cuyarKnuTR via @MailOnline 6 minutes ago

SilentPartner1

Ladi Sonuga United Airlines flight out of Newark suffers apparent engine fire, makes emergency landing - https://t.co/buwmpPauWZ 14 minutes ago

hohn44

Richard Luke Hohn ⭐⭐⭐ - Text Trump 88022 RT @nypost: United Airlines flight out of Newark suffers apparent engine fire, makes emergency landing https://t.co/8buP4reAUP https://t.co… 15 minutes ago

jgus525

jaie, MAGA RT @MariaBonanno9: A United Airlines flight to Los Angeles that took off from Newark Airport on Wednesday night was forced to return and ma… 21 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

LAX-Bound Plane Forced To Return To Newark, New Jersey [Video]LAX-Bound Plane Forced To Return To Newark, New Jersey

The plane may have experienced a problem similar to the one that led to the dumping of jet fuel on LA-area schools. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:24Published

Commercial Airplane Dumps Jet Fuel Over Los Angeles [Video]Commercial Airplane Dumps Jet Fuel Over Los Angeles

This commercial airplane had an engine issue shortly after departing LAX.  As part of its normal procedure to reach a safe landing weight, it had to dump some fuel as it turned back.  Unfortunately,..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.